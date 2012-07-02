STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Police say a truck carrying the sound system for Madonna's concert in southwestern Sweden has overturned and blocked parts of a highway.

Police say it is not clear what caused the truck to suddenly flip onto its side while driving toward Goteborg on Tuesday morning sliding across several lanes and blocking rush hour traffic.

It was not immediately clear if the incident will affect Madonna's Wednesday concert in the city.

Police said one person was injured and three passenger cars damaged in the accident.