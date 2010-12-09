Earlier this week, it was reported that Ed O'Neill slammed Jane Lynch's Emmy win for "Glee" and said that Sofia Vergara deserved the win. However, now TV Guide Canada has issued an apology for misquoting O'Neill, according to EW.

TV Guide's retraction reads: "Earlier this week, TV Guide Canada published a story misquoting Ed O'Neill's recent comments about Jane Lynch's Emmy win. Our writer did not mean to misrepresent Mr. O'Neill or anyone else involved in the story."

TV Guide claimed O'Neill said Jane Lynch didn't deserve an Emmy for her role in "Glee" because she plays a "one-note character." Actually, O'Neill's real quote says, "I'm one of Jane Lynch's biggest fans. I love Jane Lynch. She is a genius. But at the same time I said 'Sofia could win' because … and I've only seen Glee a couple of … I've only seen Glee once. But I thought Jane's role is rather one-dimensional. It's kind of strident. It's always kind of the same. I've seen her be much better. So I thought 'Sofia's funnier,' and I think she is in these two comparative roles. Anyway, Jane won. But I was hoping that Sofia would."

O'Neill has reportedly reached out to Jane Lynch to clear up this misunderstanding.

