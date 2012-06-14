During her appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, second-time mom Maggie Gyllenhaal admitted she was a little out of practice with the film-promotion game.

After telling Fallon her second daughter, Gloria Ray (with husband Peter Sarsgaard), was born just seven weeks ago, the Hysteria star, 34, admitted she was "barely here."

"[She's a] tiny baby . . . This is kind of the first time I've really left her!" Gyllenhaal revealed of her family's newest addition (who joins big sis Ramona, 5).

The actress also opened up about the inspiration behind her infant's moniker. "We thought of her name when we were at this concert that Patti Smith played at . . . she played [a cover of Van Morrison's] 'Gloria,'" Gyllenhaal shared. "It was a couple of years ago and we just thought, maybe we'll name our daughter that one day."

Following Gloria Ray's birth, Sarsgaard played a different version of the tune for his wife that almost had her regretting their choice.

"My husband played me The Doors' version of 'Gloria' two days after my daughter was born, and it was so dirty, I couldn't handle it," Gyllenhaal explained, laughing. "It was like a super, super dirty version."

Before giving birth to Gloria's older sister Ramona in 2006, Gyllenhaal admitted that she "didn't have a clue" how rewarding, or challenging, motherhood would turn out to be. "There's no way to prepare for the challenges, the immense joys, the surprises, the disappointments, and the shocks," she told The Orange County Register in 2010. "Your heart just rips open."

Added Gyllenhaal, "It teaches you how to manage the unmanageable, and accept that you can't be a perfect mother all the time. If you try, it will bring you to your knees."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maggie Gyllenhaal: Daughter Gloria Is Named After Rock Song