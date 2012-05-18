Maggie Gyllenhaal is learning quickly that two kids means double the pleasure, double the work!

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Hysteria actress, 34, admits that she and husband Peter Sarsgaard are nervous about juggling a brand-new infant (Gloria Ray, born April 19) and a kindergartener (Ramona, 5).

"I'm curious to see how much I remember about nursing and changing diapers," she tells the paper. "About all of it. I have no idea how to do it with two. Having children is the most humbling thing you can do."

For two parents who have careers in Hollywood, how to stay employed while raising a well-adjusted pair of daughters is the real challenge.

"Peter was joking with me the other day. He said, 'How are either of us ever going to work, ever?'" the New York City-based star recounts to USA Today. "We've figured out pretty well how to do it with one. At first we would take [Ramona] with us. Now she's in kindergarten and it's important that she's settled. I wouldn't take her out for any old thing."

The 34-year-old actress' other baby is her new flick Hysteria, in which she plays Charlotte Dalrymple, a women's rights activist in Victorian London. The Tanya Wexler-directed film revolves around how the vibrator was created.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maggie Gyllenhaal: "I Have No Idea" How to Be a Mom of Two Kids!