Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard became the proud parents of their second baby girl, a rep for Gyllenhaal confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

The parents named their newborn Gloria Ray. She was delivered April 19 in New York.

The actress, 34, and the actor, 41, are already parents to daughter Ramona, 5. Together since 2002, the couple tied the knot at a small chapel in Brindisi, Italy, on May 2, 2009.

PHOTOS: Most memorable celebrity pregnancies

Since first becoming a mother in 2006, Gyllenhaal has struggled to balance her personal and professional life. "I had been so focused on Ramona -- and she's been everything to me -- but I'm also an actress," she told Us in January 2010. "It's not possible to do it perfectly."

PHOTOS: Celebs' pregnancy cravings

Gyllenhaal waited until her second trimester to announce her most recent pregnancy.

"I find it difficult to pretend you're not pregnant, which I had to do," the "Crazy Heart" star told USA Today in March. "I didn't let anyone know until three and a half months this time. I went to film festivals. I'm throwing up in the bathroom and having to keep pretzels in my purse, and having to fit into dresses."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest babies!

Sarsgaard, meanwhile, had another set of concerns, the biggest being how to prepare Ramona for sisterhood. "I've seen kids with siblings -- I don't have any siblings, so I don't know -- but they generally go for about five minutes, 'Oh, cool! Anyway, what are we going to do now? Can we return it?'" he told reporters in February. "I think it gets boring quickly, at first, and it takes a while for them to bond."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Celeb Moms and Kids Who Dress Alike

Mark's Day at the Beach & More Celebritots

Baby Weight, Armpit Hair and More Celeb Quotes