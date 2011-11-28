One of Brooklyn's most famous Hollywood broods is getting bigger!

Maggie Gyllenhaal and husband Peter Sarsgaard are expecting their second child, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. According to one pal, the actress, 34, is about four months along. The Crazy Heart actress told another pal she'll "be laying low for a little bit now."

The Oscar-nominee is already mom to daughter Ramona, 5. Together since 2002, she and Sarsgaard, 40, tied the knot in Italy in 2009.

The older sister to Jake Gyllenhaal, the Oscar-nominated star lives in Brooklyn's Boerum Hill neighborhood with her hubby and daughter -- and has admitted that balancing her professional and personal life isn't easy.

"I had been so focused on Ramona -- and she's been everything to me -- but I'm also an actress," the star told Us in January 2010. "It's not possible to do it perfectly."

"Being a mom is so present in my mind and my work," she tells Us. "It's the most important thing about me, but next I'd like to play someone who's not a mother. Really!"

