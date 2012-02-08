It's been six years since they first became parents, and this time around, Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal feel much more prepared.

Their 5-year-old daughter Ramona, however, "doesn't know what she's in for," according to Sarsaard, 40.

"I've seen kids with siblings -- I don't have any siblings, so I don't know -- but they generally go for about five minutes, 'Oh, cool! Anyway, what are we going to do now? Can we return it?'" he told reporters at Jay-Z's concert benefiting the United Way of New York City and the Shawn Carter Foundation Tuesday. "I think it gets boring quickly, at first, and it takes a while for them to bond."

Sarsgaard added that his actress wife, 34, hasn't had any wild cravings with her second pregnancy. "She has not been into eating meat. It's been recommended for the iron, I guess. We ordered it and we both kind of looked at it, because I don't eat a lot of meat either, so we just sort of sat there and thought about it."

The Lovelace actor said they know their second child's gender, but they've chosen to keep it private for now. "It's the nice thing about knowing the gender of a child: you don't have to call it 'it,' which gets really weird after seven months in," Sarsgaard said. "So we've been trying out a few names, but nothing solid."

The Brooklyn-based actors married on May 2, 2009 in Brindisi, Italy.

