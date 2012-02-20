BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Earvin "Magic" Johnson is launching a basic cable television network targeting black viewers with positive, uplifting images of African Americans.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star tells the Los Angeles Times ( http://lat.ms/Ar1Th7) that his 24-hour Aspire channel will also offer opportunities for blacks who have struggled to find work in mainstream Hollywood.

Aspire's mix will include film, TV, music, comedy, performing arts and shows about faith.

The 52-year-old Johnson, who was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, says he's wanted a vehicle to showcase positive images of African Americans with stories written, produced and directed by blacks.

Comcast Corp. reached an agreement with the FCC and Department of Justice to diversify.

Johnson's channel will launch on June 30.