Looking absolutely ripped, Jared Leto displays the benefits of working out!

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman took to his Twitter account with this message: "Real men wear skirts."

Accompanying the post was a shirtless snapshot, showing off Jared's super-fit body and a new hairstyle. He's wearing what appears to be a skirt over top a pair of drawstring sweatpants.

The picture marks a dramatic makeover for the star, who has recently been sporting guyliner and bleached-out hair.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Report: Katy Perry's Honeymoon Location and Wedding Dress Revealed