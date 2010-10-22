Makeover Pic: Jared Leto Shows Off New Look
Looking absolutely ripped, Jared Leto displays the benefits of working out!
The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman took to his Twitter account with this message: "Real men wear skirts."
Accompanying the post was a shirtless snapshot, showing off Jared's super-fit body and a new hairstyle. He's wearing what appears to be a skirt over top a pair of drawstring sweatpants.
The picture marks a dramatic makeover for the star, who has recently been sporting guyliner and bleached-out hair.
