While American women are vying for the rose of "The Bachelor" Brad Womack, Ukrainian women have their own suitor, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

Maks confirmed on his website that he is going to be starring on the Ukrainian version of the hit ABC show "The Bachelor." The dancing pro has his reasons for looking for love on a reality TV, writing on his blog, "This is the first thing in a VERY LONG TIME that I'm doing something for ME. For the first time, I don't really care what people think."

Another reason he decided to do the show is "why not?" He wrote, "I know it's hard to find someone you can connect to on a project like this, but nothing is impossible. For the sake of the show I can't reveal anything, but I must say I am very pleasantly surprised so far."

Maks admitted in the blog that he did turn down the opportunity to do the American version of "The Bachelor" but assures his fans that it "has NOTHING to do" with his "'dislike' of American women."

He concluded his blog by writing, "Time will tell if I am wrong in my choices in life, but those are MY choices, MY mistakes and MY achievements." Maksim is no stranger to rumored romances and public relationships. He was once engaged to his fellow "Dancing" pro Karina Smirnoff and was thought to have sparked a romance with his former dance partner Erin Andrews.

