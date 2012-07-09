NEW YORK (AP) -- "The Tipping Point" author Malcolm Gladwell will next take on the eternal clash between overdogs and underdogs.

Little Brown and Company announced Monday that Gladwell's "David and Goliath" is scheduled to come out in 2013. The book will examine why underdogs win — whether political revolutionaries or cultural outsiders.

Gladwell has been a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1996. His other books include "Blink," "Outliers" and "What the Dog Saw."