Male Stars Who Went Under The Knife

Bruce Jenner plastic surgery

By Jon Warech

Like a fine wine, men tend to get better with age, but every now and then, a dude needs some professional help to stay looking sharp. Scroll through and decide if these stars' improved looks are a gift from God or diced by a doc.

Bruce Jenner

The poster child for the male facelift, Jenner was the manliest of men as an Olympian, but a few Kardashians later, he'll apparently do whatever it takes to save face, literally.