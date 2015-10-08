Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian's best friend, was arrested for driving under the influence after crashing her car in Los Angeles.

TMZ is reporting that Malika crashed the vehicle on the 101 Freeway in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, Malika showed "objective symptoms of intoxication." She later failed a field sobriety test, which prompted the DUI arrest, the website said.

Malika, who has appeared on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" multiple times and stars in "Dash Dolls," was reportedly at a birthday party earlier in the evening.