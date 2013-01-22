Malin Akerman's baby bump is her best accessory! The pregnant actress proudly showed off her growing bump on the red carpet at the 2013 Learn.Build.Create Inaugural Celebration in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Jan. 21.

The Swedish-born blonde, who is expecting her first child with husband Roberto Zincone in April, hasn't let her pregnancy put a damper on her sexy style. The Wanderlust actress, 34, didn't shy away from baring a little skin in a low-cut form-fitting beaded black gown.

The mom-to-be's pregnancy glow was in full force during the night as she partied with pals. "The girls are out!" she tweeted with a photo of herself posing with fellow actresses Sophia Bush and Kate Walsh.

In October, Akerman told Us Weekly that she was feeling "great" after getting through the morning sickness phase of her pregnancy. "They say that your second trimester is when you get most of your energy and it's the 'easiest' part of the pregnancy. Now I kind of feel like my body has acclimated a little bit," she explained. "The last three months, I think it must feel heavy. That's what I'm guessing.

