Malin Akerman is the proud new owner of shiny gold ring -- but it comes with an expiration date. The 35-year-old actress, who welcomed her first child, son Sebastian, with husband Roberto Zincone on April 16, will only be able to wear her new piece of jewelry while her baby boy is still young.

"Got this kick ass ring today at Jacquie Aiche," she tweeted on May 24 of the jeweler. "Gonna have to take it off when my son starts to read. Responsible. Mother."

In the picture, the Rock of Ages star shared a close-up shot of a gold ring that says "f--k" in cursive writing. But one Twitter follower commented, "Don't worry, it doesn't look like the swear word. It looks like 'luck.'"

On May 19, less than five weeks after Sebastian's birth, Akerman made her post-baby red carpet debut and chatted with Us Weekly about how she's adjusting to motherhood. "The first week was a little bumpy," she confessed. "We kept looking at each other going, 'They just left us with this child? We're allowed to take a child home? It's crazy!' "

Though the new mom already looked super slim, she joked to Us, "You haven't seen the cellulite on my ass and my stomach. Oh I'm telling you! But it's nice to cover it up with some clothes."

On May 30, Akerman tweeted to her followers that she's using the farm to table meal delivery company, Paleta, to help her stay healthy after baby.

"My first 'healthy mommy' meal from Paleta. Super excited! Yummy," she tweeted with a picture of the menu. The list included steel-cut oats for breakfast, tuna salad for lunch and turkey meatballs for dinner.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Malin Akerman's New F-Word Ring: Will Remove When "Son Starts to Read"