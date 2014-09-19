Awwww! "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" fans everywhere are shedding tears with the news that family matriarch and patriarch June "Mama June" Shannon and Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson are taking time apart.

TLC released a statement on behalf of the Georgia couple of a decade, which reads, "Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship. We are taking things day by day, but regardless of what happens, the girls will always be our number one priority. We want to thank y'all for your support."

Sugar Bear and Mama June have one child together, Alana aka "Honey Boo Boo," 9, and Sugar Bear also helped parent June's other three daughters.

It was only May of 2013 when the (famously unmarried) pair took part in a commitment ceremony of dubious legality on the TLC show, with Mama June donning a camo wedding gown and sparkly tennis shoes, and Sugar Bear wearing camo and an orange vest to coordinate.

"Never settle for a man who doesn't treat you right," June told People at the time. "If a guy doesn't love everything about you, move on! There are plenty of other fish in the sea."

In a 2013 clip from the show, Mama June described how she felt when she first met Sugar Bear. While for Sugar Bear it was "love at first sight," for her it was more lust at first sight! "Was it love at first sight? No," she admits. "Was it bed at first sight? Maybe. You gotta try the milk out before you buy the cow."

