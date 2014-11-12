Mama June is finally ready to set the record straight.

For the first time since allegedly resuming her relationship with convicted child molester Mark McDaniel, June "Mama June" Shannon is sitting down for an exclusive interview with ET's Brooke Anderson to defend her actions and answer the questions everyone has been asking.

"I have nothing to hide, I have nothing to lose," Shannon told ET. "I just want, honestly, to tell my side of the story and let's move on."

The 35-year-old TLC reality star and mother of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson came under fire in October after reports surfaced that she had rekindled a romantic relationship with McDaniel, who was recently released from jail after serving 10 years for aggravated child molestation.

However, according to Mama June, she has only seen McDaniel twice since his release from prison, once at a coincidental meeting and the second time at an arranged meeting to give closure to her daughter Pumpkin, 14, who was raised believing McDaniel was her biological father.

"Since two months to almost six years, she knew nobody but him," Shannon explained. "She was starting to resent Anna and she was starting to ask me questions. I can't answer those questions for Pumpkin."

Shannon says that she arranged a second meeting with McDaniel so that Pumpkin could ask him questions in an attempt to get closure and move on.

"I was sitting right there with twelve other people," she told ET. "It was a conversation that she wanted her answers: what happened, why did he leave, you know, if he was her real father. He admitted to her, no. I had already told her that but, you know, she wanted to hear from both sides of the story."

Shannon revealed for the first time her claim that Pumpkin's biological father is also the father of her 18-year-old daughter Jessica. His name is Michael Anthony Ford, he is a convicted sex offender who served time for sexual exploitation of minors after being caught on "To Catch a Predator" in 2005.

"Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica's dad has had nothing to do with her over the years," Shannon said. "So, why the hell would I open up that can of worms until today? I lied to my family and told them it was somebody else."

As for whether Mama June understands why people were so upset over her being seen with McDaniel, she says, "I understand that…and honestly it's not like I'm seeing him every day, I promise…I wanted to be able to give one of my other daughters closure and now Pumpkin is happy, that piece of our life is over."

Earlier this month, ET also sat down with Shannon's mother, Sandra Hale, for an exclusive interview. She was the one who took Cardwell to the police station and filed accusations against McDaniel on her behalf and believes Honey Boo Boo is in danger.

"The reason I say that is because that's about the same age he likes," Hale replied. "[The same age] he messed with Anna."

However, Shannon does not believe that Honey Boo Boo is in danger as her youngest daughter has had minimal contact with McDaniel since his release.

"He never really talked to her," Shannon claims, saying that the only time Alana was around McDaniel was when "twelve other people [were] there too."

Mama June's multi-part interview series with ET begins airing Thursday.

