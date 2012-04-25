Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer Hudson briefly left the courtroom again today as grisly photos were displayed from the crime scene of her murdered family members, but the man accused of the killings appeared to cry when prosecutors showed graphic photographs of the youngest victim, Hudson's 7-year-old nephew.

The Oscar winner spent much of Wednesday morning outside the courtroom as prosecutors showed the images of her slain nephew Julian, whose blood-soaked body was found with two bullet holes through his head. The Associated Press reported that Hudson re-entered the courtroom after the photos were shown.

Defendant William Balfour, 30, appeared to cry and dabbed his eyes with a tissue in view of the jury as pictures of the blood-soaked body of Julian appeared on a large courtroom screen, AP reported. It was the first time since the trial began Monday that Balfour has appeared to show any signs of emotion.

Balfour -- who was estranged from Hudson's sister Julia at the time of the October 2008 killings of Hudson's mother, brother and nephew -- has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the case. He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of at least two of the murder counts.

Prosecutors will be relying on circumstantial evidence to prove their case, which alleges that Balfour shot the family members in a jealous rage because Julia had been dating another man.

Hudson was called as the first witness in the case on Monday after both sides presented opening arguments. She fought back tears as she told jurors how she reacted when her sister told her she was going to marry Balfour. "None of us wanted her to marry him. We did not like how he treated her," she said. The star's sister Julia also testified, describing how Balfour repeatedly threatened her and her family after she rejected his pleas not to break up with him in May 2008.

