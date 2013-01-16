HOUSTON (AP) — A man accused of vandalizing a 1929 Pablo Picasso painting in Texas, in an act caught on cellphone video, has been ordered jailed on $500,000 bonds.

Uriel Landeros fled to Mexico after he was accused of spray-painting "Woman in a Red Armchair" at Houston's the Menil (muh-NEEL') Collection on June 13. He surrendered last week at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A state judge in Houston agreed with prosecutors Wednesday that Landeros is a flight risk.

Landeros faces felony graffiti and criminal mischief charges. The 22-year-old said little during the brief court hearing.

The vandalism was caught on video and posted on YouTube. The vandal left behind an image of a bullfighter, a bull and the word "conquista," which means "conquest" in Spanish.