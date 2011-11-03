Glee star Charice Pempengco might be getting the justice she wanted.

On Tuesday, the singer, 19, cancelled a performance after learning that her estranged father was stabbed to death in his hometown in the family's native Philippines. But on Thursday, Manila's Sunstar.com reported that Angel Capili, the man who allegedly murdered Charice's dad, has turned himself in to the police.

According to the site, Capili stabbed Charice's father, Ricky Pempengoco, to death with a screwdriver and not an ice pick as police initially thought.

Capili told Charice and her family, as excerpted by E! Online: "I am seeking forgiveness from the family left behind by Mr. Pempengco...I am prepared to suffer whatever is the judgment."

Although Charice and her late father had been estranged since she was 3, she tweeted: "I loved him and I will still love him. He's still my Dad after all."

