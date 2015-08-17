The man accused of fatally stabbing Morgan Freeman's step-granddaughter had been on the run from authorities for most of the year in connection with a cocaine bust.

TMZ is reporting that Lamar Davenport was arrested in 2014 after bringing cocaine to California's Magic Mountain amusement park. He was charged with felony possession of cocaine, but the judge cut him a break and told Lamar that he could go to rehab.

Lamar, however, didn't show up for court at a progress hearing in February and the judge issued a bench warrant. He has been wanted ever since.

On Aug. 16, though, Lamar was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of E'Dena Hines. According to reports, E'Dena was found lying on the street outside her New York City home. Lamar, who was apparently E'Dena's boyfriend, was arrested on the scene.

Police said Lamar was screaming about religion during the alleged stabbing, and he will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

In the past, Morgan took E'Dena to several red carpet events, including the 2005 Golden Globes awards and the premiere of "The Dark Knight."

After her death, he released a statement. "The world will never know her artistry in talent, and how much she had to offer. Her friends and family were fortunate enough to have known what she meant as a person. Her star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts and prayers," he said, adding, "may she rest in peace."