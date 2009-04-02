A man who forced his way into Jamie Foxx's hotel room last week was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stalking and other charges.

On March 22, Steven Taliver, 49, barged into the Oscar winner's Philadelphia hotel suite after posing as one of Beyonce's producers, according to TMZ. After realizing he didn't know the man, Foxx reportedly managed to keep him from fully entering the room and slammed the door.

Taliver was booked after Foxx's security team noticed him near the set of Foxx's new movie, Law Abiding Citizen, and called the police. He was then taken into police custody.

Although Foxx couldn't discuss the altercation due to legality concerns, he said he was fine.

"I'm good now," Foxx told Access Hollywood Thursday. "Shout out to Philadelphia and the mayor and everybody else to make sure its good.

He added: "Sometimes you have to make sure every move you make in life is the right thing, and that you have people there to watch your back."