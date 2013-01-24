ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they've charged a man with armed robbery and vehicle hijacking in the carjacking of an R&B singer in midtown Atlanta.

Authorities say singer Robert Wilson — known as Bobby V or Bobby Valentino — parked a red 2013 Bentley outside the Hot Beats Recording Studio Tuesday night and was approached by two armed robbers. Police say Wilson complied with the men and they drove away. The Bentley was later found abandoned at a commuter train station.

Police said Thursday that Robert Unrico McFarland was being held on charges including robbery and vehicle hijacking charges. Jail records do not list an attorney for McFarland. Police are searching for a second suspect.

Wilson had a hit with the 2005 song "Slow Down" and was featured on "Mrs. Officer" by Lil Wayne in 2008.