PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Police cited a man for riding a camel and obstructing traffic in Park City, Utah, as attendees of the Sundance Film Festival packed the town.

Jason Andreozzi was handing out flyers to promote a movie he directed that didn't make it into the festival lineup.

Park City police cited Andreozzi for riding the camel along Park Avenue and Main Street on Friday afternoon. He also was issued a warning about distributing flyers.

Andreozzi's age and hometown were not available.

The Sundance Film Festival began last Thursday and continues through Jan. 27.