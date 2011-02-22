NEW YORK (AP) -- A man who briefly interrupted "Today" show personalities at the NBC show's outdoor studio is being evaluated for emotional problems.

New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said Tuesday that it's not clear whether the man, who was not identified, will face charges. He jumped a barricade that kept people away from Meredith Vieira, Al Roker and guest host Willie Geist as they stood outside and talked on the air.

Roker said the man said something to the effect of being God's gift to music. "Today" security and New York City police officers quickly subdued him.

News anchor Ann Curry, who was inside at the time, wrote on Twitter that everyone at the show was OK.

"Weirded out," she wrote, "but OK."