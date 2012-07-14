SAN DIEGO (AP) -- There are lots of people dressed like Superman at Comic-Con, but the real guy — or at least the actor playing him in the latest Superman film — made a surprise appearance at the fan festival.

"Man of Steel" director Zack Snyder presented new footage from the film Saturday and introduced star Henry Cavill to an audience of more than 6,000 fans.

The British actor says "it's a dream come true" to play the iconic superhero, but confessed "it is pretty intense."

The footage showed Clark Kent as a boy and Cavill in his super suit, along with glimpses at Amy Adams and Russell Crowe.

Snyder says the film will make Superman more relatable than previous depictions, which show him as "a big blue Boy Scout up on the throne."