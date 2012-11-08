LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who was accused of burglarizing Paris Hilton's home as part of the "Bling Ring" case has pleaded no contest to receiving jewelry stolen from the heiress.

Roy Lopez Jr. entered the no contest plea Thursday in Los Angeles and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

His attorney David Diamond says the plea allows Lopez to get his life back on track while supporting their contention that Lopez was never involved in burglarizing Hilton's home.

A prosecutor says Hilton has opted not to seek restitution.

The 32-year-old Lopez was charged with others in a series of break-ins at the homes of stars such as Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Orlando Bloom.

Several other defendants, including the alleged ringleaders, have taken plea deals.