LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A man accused of stalking Halle Berry pleaded not guilty to a felony charge and was ordered to stay 500 yards away from the Oscar-winning actress.

A public defender entered a not guilty plea for Richard Franco in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, hours after prosecutors charged him with one count of stalking. The 27-year-old was arrested late Monday after he was seen trespassing outside Berry's Hollywood Hills home.

Franco did not speak during the hearing and Berry was not present.

He remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Franco faces up to three years in prison if convicted of stalking Berry. He was seen three times on the actress' property since Saturday and was arrested by off-duty police officers who had been hired to protect her.