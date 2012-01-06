NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A man was stabbed during a Gregg Allman performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and a concertgoer has been charged in the assault.

Forty-four-year-o ld Carl Darren Brothers has been released from the Metro Nashville Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct late Wednesday night.

Police say the man seated next to him, Ronald Sixt Jr., was treated for minor facial injuries.

Officers say Sixt apparently bumped into Brothers and the two argued, fought and then Brothers took a knife out of his back pocket and began stabbing Sixt while Allman was still on stage. Ryman security broke up the fight and called police.

A jail spokeswoman says there is no record of an attorney for Brothers.