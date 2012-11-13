NEW YORK (AP) — The man who accused Elmo puppeteer Kevin Clash of having sex with him when he was a teen now says it isn't so.

The man is now saying his sexual relationship with Clash was adult and consensual.

In response to the statement Tuesday afternoon, Clash issued a statement of his own, saying he is "relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest."

The man, who has not identified himself, released his statement through the Harrisburg, Pa., law firm of Andreozzi & Associates.

On Monday, Sesame Workshop said Clash had taken a leave of absence from "Sesame Street" after allegations came to light that he had had a relationship with a 16-year-old. Clash denied the charges from the man, who is now in his early 20s.