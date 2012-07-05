A New York man who broke into Sean "Diddy" Combs East Hampton mansion said at his sentencing that he drank the rap mogul's liquor, smoked his cigars and slept in his bed.

According to the New York Post, Quamine Taylor was sentenced Thursday in Suffolk County court to time served after being unable to post $2,000 bail following his April arrest.

Taylor also was ordered to stay away from Combs' homes.

The Queens resident was arrested at the sprawling home on April 1 after spending nearly 24 hours there. He was charged on trespassing and petit larceny charges.

He had said he had hoped to stay at the house for several days.

Taylor previously had been arrested at the home in June 2001.