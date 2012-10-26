Management: Lil Wayne hospitalized and released
NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Wayne's management team says the rapper is on "mandated rest" after a severe migraine and dehydration caused him to be hospitalized.
In a statement released Friday, the Blueprint Group says Lil Wayne was released from the hospital treatment and will return to work soon. They added that the New Orleans-based rapper appreciates his fans' support and love.
No further details were released.
The 30-year-old multiplatinum performer is working on a follow up to his last album, 2011's "Tha Carter IV."
___
Online:
http://www.lilwayne-online.com
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 27, 2018 See which stars got married this year!
- May. 27, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year