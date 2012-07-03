LONDON (AP) -- Eric Sykes, the widely-acclaimed British comedy actor and writer, has died after a short illness. He was 89.

Manager Norma Farnes said Sykes died Wednesday morning with his family around him.

Sykes was one of the most popular comic actors of his generation, appearing in shows in London's West End into his 80s. He began his career writing scripts for BBC shows, co-writing 24 episodes of radio comedy "The Goon Show" with Spike Milligan.

He appeared in "Sykes and a" sitcom about a brother and sister living together in west London, which ran in the 1960s and 1970s. He went on write and act in theatre shows and movies, including an appearance in "The Others" starring Nicole Kidman.

Sykes was married to Eith Eleanore Milbrandt and had four children.