Secret wedding alert!

Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams tied the knot Tuesday in Savannah, Georgia. Reps from both celebs gave Us Weekly exclusive confirmations on this story.

There certainly was some foreshadowing for this top secret wedding. Mandy had stated in a previous Us interview that she wanted her wedding to Adams to be "less ... of a big deal." She had said, "Hopefully, it can happen and slip by unnoticed by everybody. I guess we have to be sort of sneaky about it, but I'll see what I can accomplish."

She's a sneaky one, that Mandy Moore. Now if only Speidi could take a page from Ryan & Mandy's modest romance guidebook. (Unlikely.)