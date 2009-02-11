Mandy Moore Is Engaged To Ryan Adams
Mandy Moore's pubicist has confirmed to People.com that the actress & singer is engaged to be married to indie rocker Ryan Adams.
Further details weren't made available, but the two have a romantic history dating back to early last year.
Moore was most recently involved with DJ AM, but the couple is reported to have split up last December.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 These 35 stars were born into wealthy families
- Mar. 23, 2018 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery