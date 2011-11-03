Marilyn Manson stunned fans in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Oct. 29, 2011, by reportedly belting out Justin Timberlake songs at a karaoke bar.

The shock rocker enjoyed a night out at a Halloween party in Sin City, and after the bash finished, he headed to the Born and Raised bar with a group of friends.

Manson reportedly grabbed the microphone for an impromptu karaoke performance, singing tracks including Timberlake's Cry Me a River for thrilled revelers, according to New York Post gossip column PageSix.

A source tells the publication, "More shots followed, some shotgunned beers, before Marilyn got on the mike and sang The Doors' Texas Radio and a pretty-good version of Timberlake's Cry Me a River, which he sang six times."

Another onlooker adds, "He was insisting on Timberlake music, so somebody had to download it on their iPod. It was a Halloween party, but nobody could believe Manson was there. It was wild."