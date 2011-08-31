Marc Anthony wasn't blindsided when Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce July 15, bringing their seven-year marriage to a screeching halt.

"I'll tell you that it wasn't something sensationalistic happening," Anthony, 42, said in a Nightline interview airing on ABC Thursday at 11:35 p.m. EST. "It was a realization on both our parts. So, you know, it wasn't shocking. These things happen. It was a decision that we made jointly."

Anthony denied being unfaithful while married to the American Idol judge, despite a source telling Us Weekly that he hooked up with a flight attendant he met aboard a private plane in 2009. Anthony did not address rumors regarding the nature of his relationship with his HawthoRNe costar Jada Pinkett Smith, though her rep denied they were ever more than just friends.

Despite his recent split, Anthony remains optimistic about his future.

"This is not a funeral. This is not a burial," the single star said. "This is just two people who came together and just realized. . . I'm saying that it wasn't sustainable the way it was, and that's that."

Post-breakup, Anthony has been hiding out at his home in Long Island, New York, a "haven" he has dubbed "Casa Marc Anthony."

Though the singer and Lopez, 42, will likely never reconcile, Anthony admits that he will "always love Jennifer," the mother of his three-year-old twins.

