Marc Anthony is putting his money where his mouth is by playing a Miami concert and meeting fans in support of Barack Obama's re-election.

Related: Obama Jokes with Clooney at Fundraising Gala

The Grammy winner tweeted, "Hello Miami! I am happy to announce that I will be playing a small concert in support of Barack Obama on June 26th, and I will be meeting two lucky fans backstage. Sign up here to automatically enter for a chance to win: https://my.barackobama.com/page/s/backstage-with-marc

Anthony has become proactive in his efforts to rally the Latino community to back the incumbent president, and recently filmed a 30-second video for the Obama campaign outlining his reasons why Obama deserves the Latino vote.

"We've got jobs, the economy, education, immigration," he says. "President Obama is on our side on all of it. We just need to make sure he gets four more years to make more progress." He continues, "Latinos are a force that can and will help decide this election, and it's a good thing that we've got so much to say, right? The president has our back, so it's time to let him know that we've got his. Go to Latinos.barackobama.com and get involved today. ¡Estamos unidos!"

Video: Obama's Best Jokes at White House Correspondent's Dinner

Celebs including George Clooney and Ryan Murphy have recently hosted fundraisers for the president, while Sarah Jessica Parker and Anna Wintour will host a reception at Parker's New York home later this week.

Related stories on ETonline.com:LL Cool J Recalls His Emotional Grammy Moment