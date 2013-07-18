NEW YORK (AP) — Apparently, some people need to be reminded that Marc Anthony is an American.

The New York-born singer of Puerto Rican descent touted his roots on "Live with Kelly and Michael" on Thursday after some people criticized his selection to sing "God Bless America" at this week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, held in New York City.

In an interview, the Grammy-winning salsa star said that he heard people were questioning why a foreign-born person was singing the patriotic song. Anthony said he was born in New York and added: "You can't get more New York than me."

Similar comments were made last month when a Texas-born 11-year-old mariachi singer sang the national anthem during the NBA finals. Both Anthony and the child are Latino.