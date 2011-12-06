Marc Anthony refused to shoot his Latin reality TV show with soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Lopez because of her new relationship with 24-year-old backup dancer Casper Smart, Star magazine is reporting via RadarOnline.com.

The 43-year-old I Need To Know singer refused to go to Peru and Chile to host and executive produce the latest auditions on his show 'Q'Viva: The Chosen' after a monumental blow-up with Lopez, 42, last week.

A source told Star: "Marc and J.Lo had a tense conference call when she was in Morocco. Inevitably, their discussion boiled down to her new boyfriend (Smart) and Marc made the decision not to work with Jennifer last week as a result."

PHOTOS: All Of Jennifer Lopez's Sexy American Music Awards Looks

Anthony waited until Lopez's private jet had taken off from Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca -- headed to Peru -- to call Idol creator Simon Fuller to tell him that he was considering quitting for good, Star is reporting in its new issue, on newsstands now.

Fuller's XIX Entertainment is the force behind the Q'Viva which will scour Latin America for untapped talent -- singers, dancers, musicians, and performers.

Lopez was photographed in Lima, Peru, and Santiago, Chile, in the past week - filming the show without Anthony.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Gets Sexy And Wild In Las Vegas

When he spoke to Fuller, Anthony said the reason he was not traveling to the two countries was "quite simply, J.Lo. I can't work with her, he said," an insider told Star.

As one person close to Anthony said: "It's his Latin pride. It's been severely dented."

Added the source, "Discussions are now underway to resurrect his involvement in the show. Millions of dollars are on the line and producers are desperate to soothe the tension between their two stars."

PHOTOS: Couples We'd Like To See!

After seven years of marriage, Lopez and Anthony announced they were splitting up in July.

They are parents to three-year-old twins Max and Emme.

For more on JLO and Marc's confrontation over Casper -- and exclusive details of JLO and Casper's romantic trip to Morocco -- pick up a copy of Star, on newsstands now.

RELATED STORIES:

Jennifer Lopez Is One Hot Soccer Mom!

Aloha! J.Lo & Casper Get Friendly In Hawaii

Jennifer Lopez & Casper Smart Head To Morocco On Private Jet