Marcus Mumford injured a fan after throwing a guitar stand into the audience during a recent concert.

Mumford & Sons is in the midst of its “Gentleman Of The Road” tour, which stopped in Walla Walla, Washington last weekend. During the encore, Mumford and his band mates were rocking out to “Ditmas” when he was apparently motivated to hurl the guitar stand into the audience. The metal rod went flying over the heads of concertgoers before smacking into one woman as it landed.

The incident was caught on video, and the footage very clearly shows Mumford chucking the piece of the equipment into the crowd and then the rod striking the attendee. As the lights go up after the song ends, fellow audience members are seen comforting the unidentified guest, as others raise their arms in their air in an attempt to get the band’s attention. It’s unclear how badly she was hurt, and if she ultimately received medical assistance.

While Mumford & Sons has posted photos from the Walla Walla show on Facebook, the group has not mentioned the incident. And now that the video has emerged online one week later, reps for the band have still not commented. Earlier this week, Mumford & Sons had a much more light-hearted appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” during which, as Gossip Cop reported, the host (jokingly) revealed he was once a member of the Mumford & Sons boy band, Mumtown.