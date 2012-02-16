KENNER, La. (AP) -- Designed as a celebration of Mardi Gras when it opened in 1992, a museum in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner has closed and its stock of memorabilia will go on the auction block.

The Mardi Gras Museum suffered from a drop in attendance, and its city-sponsor, like many communities around the country, has been forced to tighten its budget.

Bidders will have the chance to acquire costumes, classic invitations to exclusive balls and other items associated with Louisiana's famous festival.

Auctioneer Bradley Mutz will handle the March 8 auction and expects buyers generally will get the stuff at bargain prices.

But Mardi Gras Memorabilia Society president Herbie LeBlanc appraised the holdings and said some are rare or one-of-a-kind and will draw higher interest from Mardi Gras collectors.