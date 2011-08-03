So long, Catherine Willows.

Actress Marg Helgenberger is saying goodbye to CSI. Variety reports that the actress -- who has played a crime scene investigator since the show's inception in 2000 -- said the upcoming 12th season of the show would be her last.

According to the site, Helgenberger's character is demoted this year, and new cast member Ten Danson will be in charge of the CSI unit.

Helgenberger, 52, made headlines in May when she dissed CSI guest star Justin Bieber. "I shouldn't be saying this, but he's kind of a brat," she said in an interview with a French radio station, excerpted by the Huffington Post. "He was actually very nice to me, but he locked one of the producers in the closet. And he put his fist through a cake that was on the table."

