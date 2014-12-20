Not everything's funny right now for funny lady Margaret Cho. After 11 years of marriage, the actress and her husband, artist Al Ridenour, have decided to split, confirms Us Weekly. The unconventional couple has been in an open, non-monogamous relationship since getting married in 2003.

"It's been really, really hard for her," a source told the mag. "She's going through a really rough time and she's really sad about it."

During an appearance on "The Real" in August 2013, the 46-year-old spoke openly of her unusual marital setup. "I'm married to a man but I'm bisexual so I like both … We got together because we both have this [idea of] 'I just don't want to have sex with the same person my whole life. That's just gross,'" said the "Drop Dead Diva" star.

But alas the arrangement doesn't seem to be working for Cho any more.

The hard-working comic/actress won't be taking much downtime to mope around this holiday season. Cho will be taking her pain to the stage, headlining several shows at the Improv Comedy Club in San Jose on Dec. 27, 28, 29th.