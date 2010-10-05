LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Funny lady Margaret Cho wasn't laughing when she learned she'd done her last dance on "Dancing With the Stars."

The 41-year-old comedian cried Tuesday after being eliminated from the hit ABC show, but vowed to continue dancing.

Cho and her professional partner, Louis Van Amstel, came into Tuesday's episode in last place, collecting just 18 points out of 30 for their colorful, pride-themed samba.

Judges' scores are combined with viewer votes to determine which couple is ousted each week.

Returning to dance Monday will be actors Jennifer Grey, Kyle Massey and Florence Henderson; singer-actress Brandy; athletes Kurt Warner and Rick Fox; reality stars Audrina Patridge and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino; and Bristol Palin.