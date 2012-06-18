Maria Menounos' house was the place to be Saturday night.

To celebrate her 34th birthday, the Extra host and former Dancing With the Stars competitor invited A-list pals Derek Hough, 27, Donald Trump, 66, Alex Pettyfer, 22, Josh Henderson, 30, Jesse Metcalfe, 33, Wayne Gretzky, 51, and Taylor Dayne, 50, to party at her pad in Encino, Calif.

"It was luau theme and there were exotic animals on people's arms. Everyone got lei'd when they walked in," a source tells Us Weekly of the bash, which featured monkeys, snakes and parrots. "Maria came in on a surfboard with guys carrying her -- she was in a bathing suit."

Hough -- who placed fourth with Menounos on Dancing With the Stars -- uploaded an Instagram photo of himself with one of the animals. "Britney Spears forgot her snake," he wrote, referencing the pop star's infamous 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U."

Later in the evening, Hough and Menounos "danced like they were competing on the show," another insider says. "The whole party stopped and cheered them on."

"The crowd also went crazy when "Tell It to My Heart" came on," the insider adds. Menonous ran to the deejay both, grabbed a microphone and "pulled Taylor Dayne onto a table and the two of them serenaded the entire party. It was pretty amazing!"

Indeed, Menounos thanked the '80s songbird via Twitter "for letting me sing my favorite song ever with you. . . dream come true!"

Meanwhile, Dallas costars Henderson and Metcalfe were "playing beer pong the entire night," the source tells Us. "They had tons of people cheering them on. It was Jesse and Josh playing against two other dudes."

According to the insider, the star-studded soiree was "a ton of fun and everyone was on their best behavior -- seriously!"

By 4:30 a.m., Menounos was ready to call it a night. "Time for bed," she tweeted. "Party was insane! I danced my butt off, sang my butt off. . . It was epic! The dancing didn't end till 3 a.m.!"

