Red carpet ready and totally high-tech! When it comes to celebrities' beauty routines, stars like Maria Menounos, Kellie Pickler and Giuliana Rancic know just what products will help them get a camera-ready glow in no time flat. "I use the DDF Revolve 400x twice a week, and it's like getting microdermabrasion at home. It's so amazing and makes my skin look so nice that I actually stopped getting professional facials," Rancic tells Us Weekly.

Shaving off precious time in front of the mirror in the morning, beauty gadgets like electric toothbrushes (Extra cohosts Menounos and Mario Lopez are fans of Sonicare's line of products) often provide a more in-depth chance to put your best face forward. Using Sonicare's DiamondClean brush at home, Menounos raves the product "does a better job and is easier on your gums." For the TV personality, using the product helped save her sensitive gums from receding. "With this, you don't have to do anything -- you just let the bristles rotate and do their job."

Speaking of smiles, Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick is also improving hers with the help of Invisalign. "I keep meaning to tweet about it for accountability so I keep up with it, but I've been doing it for a couple of months and everybody can see the difference in my bottom teeth," the actress tells Us. "I've been insecure about my bottom teeth for years and . . . [the improvement's] been amazing." (Khloe Kardashian was also fitted for Invisalign earlier this year.)

Prior to photo shoots, The Voice's social media correspondent Christina Milian tightens up her skin with Body Wrap L.A.'s or VelaShape's infared light therapy sessions, which aim to eliminate cellulite and smooth out skin. "You just sit there for an hour, sweat . . . and you come out just feeling alive," Milian tells Us of the procedure.

For Dancing With the Stars champ Pickler and The Office alum Ellie Kemper, Clarisonic's skin cleansing systems -- including the Mia, Aria, Plus and Pro -- are key to their fresh-faced glow. "I like that it's so easy, and it really has helped my skin over the last six months," says Kemper of the power brush, which is said to remove makeup six times better than manual cleansing and minimizes the appearance of visible pores. Agrees Pickler: "I could not live without my Clarisonic! If I was on a desert island, I'd be like, 'I need my Clarisonic immediately!'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maria Menounos, Giuliana Rancic Reveal Favorite High-Tech Beauty Treatments