Maria Menounos has boyfriend envy.

In the July 4-24 issue of The Improper Bostonian, the Extra co-host admits to crushing on Stacy Keibler's beau of nearly a year, George Clooney. "Not to step on Stacy's toes, because she's a good friend of mine. . . but he's a great filmmaker and a great actor, and I really admire his skill. He's a true philanthropist. He's charming and courteous. And he's George Clooney."

But the love Keibler, 32, and Clooney, 51, share doesn't compare to that of Tom Hanks, 55, and Rita Wilson, 55, according to Menounos. "They're what it should be. They're a great family," she raves of the couple, who wed in 1988. "Amazing, normal, down-to-earth, genuine people. They love each other. I look up to them."

Menounos, who's been dating producer Keven Undergaro for several years, admits she doesn't get nervous when interviewing A-list celebs. She does, however, "get starstruck with wrestlers," she says. "I grew up watching it, and at WrestleMania I got so giddy."

Though Menounos, 34, has grown tired of reporting on Lindsay Lohan, she's happy to dish about her high-profile pal Kim Kardashian, 31. "Kim's my friend. She's a very successful working woman who had an unfortunate marriage, which a lot of people go through," she explains. "There's no comparison."

As for the best perk of her job? "It's different every day, and I get to try really crazy things I probably otherwise wouldn't get to do," Menounos tells The Improper Bostonian. "Sing backup for Justin Bieber? Be a Dolly Parton impersonator in Vegas? Who wouldn't love to do that?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Maria Menounos: I Have a Crush on George Clooney!