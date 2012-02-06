Maria Menounos is a woman of her word!

The 33-year-old Extra co-host wore a skimpy red, white and blue Giants bikini in New York City's Times Square Monday. The reason? She lost a Super Bowl XLVI bet to colleague AJ Calloway, 37, after wagering that the New England Patriots would win. (The New York Giants beat Tom Brady's team in a 21-17 victory).

"Just finished self-tanning. Lost the bet with AJ Calloway and now I have to wear a Giants bikini in New York," Menounos tweeted Sunday. "The loss was devastating today."

Prior to her body-revealing moment Monday, Menounos tweeted that "today is gonna stink. At least it's not bitter cold there."

"Problem with this bikini thing? I ate everything you wouldn't eat in major quantities to prove my confidence in winning," she added. "Now it'll be on display."

Though Menounos held up her end of the bargain, she admitted that Extra producers "shot it in a way where neither of us knew what the other was laying down" -- hence the bikini segment.

