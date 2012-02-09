Maria Menounos doesn't believe in spending a million bucks to look like a million bucks.

"I'll go to Target and get a cute shirt, and it doesn't really fit right. So I'll take it to a tailor and for $4 or $5 they tailor it to my body and now it looks amazing, and people never know the difference," the Extra host told NY Mag's The Cut on Wednesday night.

"The difference between high-end and low-end is literally fabric and fit, and fabric has come such a long way that you can get great fabric," she added.

But fans would claim that the 33-year-old brunette beauty has nothing to worry about when it comes to her garb, since she would look amazing in everything from a figure-hugging designer mini to a bikini adorned with an enemy team's colors.

Case in point: After wagering that the New England Patriots would triumph over the New York Giants at Sunday's Super Bowl, Menounos flaunted her incredible figure on the set of Extra in a skimpy bikini the next day as part of losing the bet.

"Problem with this bikini thing? I ate everything you wouldn't eat in major quantities to prove my confidence in winning," Menounos, a Pats fan, tweeted Monday. "Now it'll be on display."

